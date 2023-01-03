News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hampshire man arrested for sexual assault on teenage boy in Bishops Waltham

A MAN has been arrested following a sexual assault in Bishops Waltham.

By Sophie Lewis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 4:48pm

Officers who were investigating a sexual assault on a teenage boy in Bishops Waltham, last month, have made an arrest.

The arrest has been made after the teenage boy was walking alone along Winchester Road, at approximately 2.45pm on December 9, when he was approached by an unknown man.

Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Portchester bakery La Boulangerie closes after 42 years of baking success due to illness

Police
Most Popular

The stranger reached out and grabbed at the boys chest area and then appeared to walk away from him before turning around and lifting up items of clothing to expose himself to the boy. He then fled from the scene and police carried out enquiries to try and identify the person and due to the appeal and support of the public an arrest has been made in relation to the incident.

The police have arrested a 67-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of sexual assault and two offences of indecent exposure. He remains in custody.