Hampshire man arrested for sexual assault on teenage boy in Bishops Waltham

The arrest has been made after the teenage boy was walking alone along Winchester Road, at approximately 2.45pm on December 9, when he was approached by an unknown man.

The stranger reached out and grabbed at the boys chest area and then appeared to walk away from him before turning around and lifting up items of clothing to expose himself to the boy. He then fled from the scene and police carried out enquiries to try and identify the person and due to the appeal and support of the public an arrest has been made in relation to the incident.