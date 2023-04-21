News you can trust since 1877
Man convicted of intentional strangulation after Gosport domestic incident

A man has been convicted of intentional strangulation following a domestic incident in Gosport and is now due for sentencing.

By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:23 BST

Dominic Humble, 28, of Westcombe Court in Bradford, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with non-fatal strangulation under the Domestic Abuse Act.

It follows an incident at an address in the Gosport area which was reported to police in the early hours of the morning of February 22.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
He appeared at court where a guilty plea was indicated. He will now be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 12. Humble was remanded in custody.

A police statement previously said: ‘Domestic abuse is a priority for us, and we want victims to find the courage to tell us about this often un-reported type of offending. However, we appreciate not everyone wants to speak to the police.

‘For more information visit: www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/

‘In the event of an emergency or if someone is in danger, dial 999.’