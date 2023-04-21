Police were conducting patrols in Wakefield’s Way area of Havant yesterday afternoon. They saw two males riding around on their bikes in a rowdy manner at the recreation ground at 3.25pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the bikes was seized after the rider stalled it and ran away on foot. Havant Police reported on Facebook yesterday: ‘At 3.25pm today whilst on patrol PCSO Strawn and PC Spofforth saw two off road bikes riding in an anti-social manner on Wakefield's Way Recreational ground.

A motorbike was seized in Havant yesterday after patrolling officers spotted two rowdy males. Picture: Havant Police.

‘After a short pursuit on foot the male riding one of the bikes stalled and dropped it before scampering off bikeless. Remember riding these vehicles on the road without tax, insurance, Driving licence or in a public space is illegal and it will be seized.’