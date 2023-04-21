News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin dropped after film set shooting
11 minutes ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
1 hour ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
1 hour ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
1 hour ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour
2 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks

Police in Havant chase rowdy motorbike riders and seize off road vehicle after one of them stalls it

Officers chased two motorbike riders who were driving their vehicles aggressively and seized one of them.

By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read

Police were conducting patrols in Wakefield’s Way area of Havant yesterday afternoon. They saw two males riding around on their bikes in a rowdy manner at the recreation ground at 3.25pm.

NOW READ: Gang brandishing weapons steal 'large quantity' of cash from victim in car park

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the bikes was seized after the rider stalled it and ran away on foot. Havant Police reported on Facebook yesterday: ‘At 3.25pm today whilst on patrol PCSO Strawn and PC Spofforth saw two off road bikes riding in an anti-social manner on Wakefield's Way Recreational ground.

A motorbike was seized in Havant yesterday after patrolling officers spotted two rowdy males. Picture: Havant Police.A motorbike was seized in Havant yesterday after patrolling officers spotted two rowdy males. Picture: Havant Police.
A motorbike was seized in Havant yesterday after patrolling officers spotted two rowdy males. Picture: Havant Police.
Most Popular

‘After a short pursuit on foot the male riding one of the bikes stalled and dropped it before scampering off bikeless. Remember riding these vehicles on the road without tax, insurance, Driving licence or in a public space is illegal and it will be seized.’

Havant Police have advised anyone who sees ‘nuisance bikes’ or abandoned vehicles to report them via 101.