A man, who raped two women multiple times over 10 months, has been convicted following a police investigation.

Louis Charles Cann, aged 38, was charged with 9 counts of rape following an investigation by Operation Amberstone – Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s specialist rape and serious sexual offence investigation team. Cann denied the offences and the case went to trial on Monday, May 13 this year at Salisbury Crown Court.

The court heard that the incidents occurred between February 1 and December 17, 2022 in the Portsmouth and Gosport areas. The two women were known to Cann. In one instance, Cann filmed himself raping one of the women as she slept.

The court heard that the women were manipulated by Cann, threatened with violence and verbally abused, and one of the women was physically assaulted by Cann when she said no to having sex with him.

Following the trial, Cann, of Rampart Row in Gosport, was found guilty of all the offences on Wednesday, June 5. He was remanded in custody to appear at Salisbury Crown Court on August 22.