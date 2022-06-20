Drunk Samuel Indge, 38, flew into a rage after an initial ‘amicable’ chance meeting with his mum’s ex-partner on August 20.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how tensions flared over an alleged £11,000 debt resulting in Indge punching the victim in the head before he fell back and hit the ground - with the incident caught on CCTV in the George pub, Littlehampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Prosecutor Russell Pyne said: ‘They were having an amicable conversation, with there a hug and handshake at one point.

‘There was an exchange when things became acrimonious. The debt was the cause of contention in the family.

‘The defendant punched the victim with force to the face before he fell back from his stool onto the floor.

‘The victim went to hospital and was found to have a bleed on the brain. He was in hospital for three days.’

The court heard the victim subsequently suffered headaches and sleep deprivation. ‘I found myself waking up in the night and feeling wound up from what happened. I didn’t deserve this,’ he said.

Christopher Prior, defending, said the victim and Indge’s mum had a ‘difficult relationship’.

He said Indge was unhappy about how the victim had treated his mum before events erupted after ‘something was said’ resulting in a ‘spontaneous reaction’ from the defendant to land the blow.

Indge admitted a single charge of grievous bodily harm.

Judge Richard Shepherd said the punch was ‘forceful’ and ‘without any real provocation’.

He added: ‘(The victim) was taken to hospital with a significant injury that was serious due to the bleed on the brain.

‘It shows how hard he was hit and landed. He could have been killed. Since being released from hospital he has faced physical and mental challenges.’

SEE ALSO: Man and woman face wait over incident

Indge, of Bourne Close, Worthing, was given an 18-month jail term suspended for two years along with a five-month electronic tag curfew from 8pm to 6am.