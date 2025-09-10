Man denies coercive control and attacking girlfriend in “jealous” rage
Troy Powell, 38, pleaded not guilty to coercive control between June 1, 2023, and 14 June, 2024, at Walton Close, Waterlooville, against the woman when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court.
Powell, of Fir Copse Road, Waterlooville, also denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the same person on March 30 last year at Walton Close. He also denied assaulting another person on May 5, 2024, when he was also alleged to have driven a grey Mercedes dangerously in Walton Close - which he denies.
Between June 11 and 12 this year in Waterlooville, Powell was also arrested by a constable for breaking a bail condition by returning home late during his curfew. He denies the charge.
Referring to the coercive control charge, court documents state: “(You) repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive. Namely assaulting (the victim) on a number of occasions and behaving in a jealous and controlling manner towards her, to whom, at the time of the behaviour, you were personally connected in that you were in an intimate relationship.”
Powell was granted conditional bail until his trial on April 13 next year.