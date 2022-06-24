Man detained as police deal with 'incident' at Gatwick Airport

A man has been detained, it has been announced.

Part of North Terminal is cordoned off as a result of the incident.

In a statement on Twitter, Gatwick Police said: ‘We are currently dealing with an incident at Gatwick Airport. A man has been detained. A cordon is in place at the drop-off parking area at the North Terminal, as a precaution.

‘We will provide more information as soon as we are able.’

Flights at Gatwick Airport continue to be cancelled daily.

Police are dealing with an 'incident' at Gatwick Airport

