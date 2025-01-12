Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that a man has died after being struck by a car in Asda carpark in Gosport yesterday evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, a 69-year-old from Gosport, died at the scene following the incident which happened at around 5.45pm in the car park of the store in Dock Road on January 11. Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses

The man was struck by the car in the carpark of Asda in Gosport | Chris Moorhouse

A police statement said: “It was reported a blue Volkswagen Passat had collided with a pedestrian, who was helped from out under the car by members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, the pedestrian, a 69-year-old man from Gosport, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“The car park was closed yesterday evening as we conducted our investigation, but it has now re-opened.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man was struck by a car in Asda carpark in Gosport on January 11 2025 | Chris Moorhouse

“As part of our enquiries, officers remain keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or moments leading up to the collision, in particular anyone who has any dash cam or other footage.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44250015030.

“Alternatively, you can submit information online by going to https://orlo.uk/RdcXA.”