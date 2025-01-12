Man dies after being hit by a car in Asda carpark in Gosport
The man, a 69-year-old from Gosport, died at the scene following the incident which happened at around 5.45pm in the car park of the store in Dock Road on January 11. Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses
A police statement said: “It was reported a blue Volkswagen Passat had collided with a pedestrian, who was helped from out under the car by members of the public.
“Sadly, the pedestrian, a 69-year-old man from Gosport, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.
“The car park was closed yesterday evening as we conducted our investigation, but it has now re-opened.
“As part of our enquiries, officers remain keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or moments leading up to the collision, in particular anyone who has any dash cam or other footage.
“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44250015030.
“Alternatively, you can submit information online by going to https://orlo.uk/RdcXA.”