Man dies after fatal crash on Christmas Eve on A34 in Hampshire

A MAN has died after a fatal crash on Christmas Eve in Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 27th December 2021, 8:52 am

Police have said that at approximately 6.10pm on December 24, a black Peugeot 3008 collided with a road barrier and sign at the side of the A34 northbound near to the A303 slip road.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on the A34

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

In an appeal, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam footage showing the collision or the moments beforehand?

‘Please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44210514505.’

