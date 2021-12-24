Hampshire police are appealing for witnesses after a car crashed between junctions six and seven southbound near Basingstoke at 1.08am on December 24.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to hospital as a result.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the M3 near Basingstoke this morning (24 December).

‘At 1.08am, silver Ford Grand C-Max was travelling south on the motorway between junctions six for Basingstoke and seven for Dummer when it left the carriageway to the nearside.

‘Both the driver and the passenger sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they remain at this time.

‘Did you witness this collision?

‘Do you have dash cam footage showing what happened?’

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 or report online, quoting 44210513627.

