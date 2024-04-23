Man dies in collision near Hursley with Hampshire police calling for witnesses
The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, April 22 when police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision. A red Fiat Punto left the A3090 between Hursley Road and Hook Road near Hursley and collided with a tree. A man in his 30s from Crookhill died at the scene and his family have been notified.
Police are now asking for any witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Hursley. Police were called just before 4am on Monday, April 22 to a report of a single vehicle collision on the A3090, between Hursley Road and Hook Road.
“This involved a red Fiat Punto, which left the carriageway and collided with a tree. We would like to speak to any motorists who saw a vehicle matching this description in the area around the time that police were called. In particular, we would like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.”
Police are asking for anyone with any information to call them on 101 quoting reference 44240167617. You are also able to report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their website.