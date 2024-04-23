Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are now asking for any witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Hursley. Police were called just before 4am on Monday, April 22 to a report of a single vehicle collision on the A3090, between Hursley Road and Hook Road.

“This involved a red Fiat Punto, which left the carriageway and collided with a tree. We would like to speak to any motorists who saw a vehicle matching this description in the area around the time that police were called. In particular, we would like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.”