Man due in court accused of indecent exposure and burglary of Sainsbury's store

By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Jun 2024, 17:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man accused of burgling a Sainsbury’s store has also been charged with indecent exposure.

Police Police
Police

Robert Dixon, 20, of Bracken Crescent, Bishopstoke, was arrested on Market Street, Eastleigh on Tuesday morning (4 June) following a report of burglary at Sainsbury’s, Leigh Road at 5.13am (4 June). Dixon has since been charged with three offences at the Sainsbury’s store and a further indecent exposure offence, reported in Southampton Road, Eastleigh at 5.33am (4 June).

He has been released on conditional bail and will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 18 July where he also faces two counts of assault by beating and criminal damage. Two other people arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal – a 24-year-old man from Southampton and a 17-year-old boy from Southampton – have now been released without charge.

Related topics:Sainsbury'sEastleigh