Man due in court accused of indecent exposure and burglary of Sainsbury's store
Robert Dixon, 20, of Bracken Crescent, Bishopstoke, was arrested on Market Street, Eastleigh on Tuesday morning (4 June) following a report of burglary at Sainsbury’s, Leigh Road at 5.13am (4 June). Dixon has since been charged with three offences at the Sainsbury’s store and a further indecent exposure offence, reported in Southampton Road, Eastleigh at 5.33am (4 June).
He has been released on conditional bail and will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 18 July where he also faces two counts of assault by beating and criminal damage. Two other people arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal – a 24-year-old man from Southampton and a 17-year-old boy from Southampton – have now been released without charge.