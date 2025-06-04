Man due in court after a pedestrian was left with serious injuries when he was hit by a car
James Varol, 24, of Sawpit Rise, Whiteley, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, failing to report an accident and failing to stop following an accident. He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, June 4).
It follows a collision which happened shortly after 3am on Montefiore Drive and Sarisbury Green on Thursday, May 29.
Police have said the 38-year-old pedestrian was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he remains, for treatment to serious, potentially life changing, injuries. His condition continues to be described as stable.
Two 15-year-old boys from Fareham and Hedge End who were arrested yesterday (June 3) as part of our investigation have been bailed until 2 and 3 September respectively while enquiries continue. Police said two 18-year-old men initially arrested as part of the investigation have been released without charge and will face no further action.