Man due in court after allegedly stabbing man in neck he did not know in Guildhall Walk
A man will appear in court today charged with stabbing a male in the neck in Guildhall Walk on Sunday.
A 53-year-old man reported that shortly before 4am he was approached by a man he did not know and stabbed in the neck, leaving him with a minor injury.
Following a thorough investigation Yandisa Sena, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 7 November).