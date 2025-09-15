Man due in court for attempted murder of man during alleged burglary
Police were called at 5.54am on 6 September to a report of an altercation during an alleged burglary involving two men at an address on Victoria Avenue in Shanklin, the Isle of Wight.
Both men had sustained injuries, and were arrested in connection with the incident before they were taken to hospital for treatment.
Following a number of enquiries, the 40-year-old man who was arrested has been released with no further action being taken against him, police said.
Police added: “The second man, 36-year-old James Hyde of Jubilee Place in Ryde, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated burglary, and possession of an offensive weapon.”
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday 15 September.