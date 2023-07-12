Michael Alan Clifton-Smith, 35, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court later this month. This is in relation to a string of incidents in June. Smith, of Ventor High Street, Isle of Wight, has been charged with making persistent calls to the emergency services between June 11 and 18 – as well as two other offences.

NOW READ: Three people confront cyclist in knife robbery

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Michael Alan Clifton-Smith, aged 35, of Ventnor High Street, has been charged with; Failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice; Persistently making use of public communication to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety, relating to calls made to police and ambulance between June 11 and 18; Resisting arrest.’

Michael Alan Clifton-Smith, aged 35, of Ventnor High Street, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court on July 27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad