Man due in Portsmouth court after consistently making nuisance 999 calls and resisting arrest on Isle of Wight
Michael Alan Clifton-Smith, 35, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court later this month. This is in relation to a string of incidents in June. Smith, of Ventor High Street, Isle of Wight, has been charged with making persistent calls to the emergency services between June 11 and 18 – as well as two other offences.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Michael Alan Clifton-Smith, aged 35, of Ventnor High Street, has been charged with; Failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice; Persistently making use of public communication to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety, relating to calls made to police and ambulance between June 11 and 18; Resisting arrest.’
Clifton-Smith was remanded in custody and appeared before Isle of Wight Magistrates Court this morning (July 12). He was then bailed with conditions, ahead of a court date in Portsmouth on July 27.