Two teenage boys, one aged 14 from Portsmouth and a 17-year-old from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Police were called around 5.15pm after three people confronted a cyclist in London Road, opposite the junction for Derby Road.

Police want to speak to this man who was a victim to an attempted robbery on London Road, Portsmouth, on Monday July 10. Pic Hants police

The incident was reported to police by concerned members of the public, but the cyclist left the area soon after. Now officers are looking to locate him as part of the investigation.

‘It is believed nothing was taken in the attempted robbery, but one of the three people who confronted the cyclist was reported to have a knife,’ a police statement said. ‘Since the incident we have been making enquiries and now we hope that either the cyclist or someone who knows him will see our appeal and get in touch.’

The 17-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. They remain in custody at this time.

