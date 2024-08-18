Man found not guilty of sexual assault following trial at Portsmouth Crown Court

A man has been found not guilty of sexual assault following a trial.

Satendra Sharma of Prospect Road in Southampton was charged with three offences of sexual assault and one of sexual assault by penetration. The offences were alledged to have taken place while he was a doctor at QA hospital and Whiteley Surgery between 2021 and 2022. Following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court he was found not guilty of all offences on Wednesday, August 14.