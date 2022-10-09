Police have launched a manhunt to find the perpetrator after a man in his 30s was found with a serious stab wound to his abdomen at Basingstoke train station on Saturday night.

Police were called at 11.52pm by the ambulance service after the injured man was found at the station – but officers believe the knifing took place elsewhere.

Basingstoke Train Station. Pic Google

‘Although the man was located at the train station, we believe the incident has occurred elsewhere and we are keen to identify this location,’ a police spokesman said.

‘The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

‘We are asking anyone who was at the train station and surrounding areas at the time that may have seen the incident, or part of it, to get in touch with us.’