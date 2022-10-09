Man found seriously injured at Basingstoke Train Station after knife plunged into stomach
A man was found seriously injured at a train station after having a knife plunged into his stomach.
Police have launched a manhunt to find the perpetrator after a man in his 30s was found with a serious stab wound to his abdomen at Basingstoke train station on Saturday night.
Police were called at 11.52pm by the ambulance service after the injured man was found at the station – but officers believe the knifing took place elsewhere.
‘Although the man was located at the train station, we believe the incident has occurred elsewhere and we are keen to identify this location,’ a police spokesman said.
‘The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
‘We are asking anyone who was at the train station and surrounding areas at the time that may have seen the incident, or part of it, to get in touch with us.’
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting 44220410300.