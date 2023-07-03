A 29-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested by police on suspicion of violent disorder and grievous bodily harm along with two others following the incident at Thrapston Services at Junction 13 just after 1pm on Sunday (July 2).

Witnesses saw weapons and debris strewn outside a van parked outside the Travelodge and one of the victims being moved to an ambulance.

Thrapston Services. Pic Google

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: ‘Two men aged 47 and 59 remain in hospital and their condition is described as serious but stable. A third man – aged 51 – was treated at hospital for minor injuries and discharged.

‘Three men aged 39, 37 and 29 from Cambridgeshire, Surrey and Portsmouth respectively, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and grievous bodily harm.’

Details of the weapons used in the attack have yet to be disclosed, but detectives from Northants Police have asked witnesses to come forward who may have seen the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Nickie Deeks, said: ‘A large number of people from multiple vehicles are believed to have been involved in this incident, which took place in a very busy location.

‘Three people have been badly injured and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or have any information regarding it.’