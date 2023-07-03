London man jailed for series of burglaries across Portsmouth this year

Yusuf Janneh, 21, of Shackleton Way in Newham, was charged with five counts of dwelling burglary and five counts of fraud by false representation in March in connection with a series of incidents.

READ NOW: Robber accused in court

These included a raid of an address on Newcome Road between 8pm on January 25 and 4.30am on January 26, which saw a purse taken. A bank card that was in the purse was used a short time later.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then between 11pm on January 29 and 6.30am on January 30 entry was gained to a house on Stansted Road and a mobile phone, a tablet, wallet, a set of car keys, a purse and two sets of ear buds were taken. A bank card in the wallet was later used.

On February 3 between 10.30pm and 4.30am on February 4 a house was broken into on Spenlow Close and a handbag was taken, as well as a vehicle that was parked outside. The vehicle was later recovered by officers in Cornwallis Crescent and a bank card from the handbag was later used.

Shortly after 4am on Monday February 13 police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the Nancy Road car park in Fratton. Officers located the vehicle a short time later in Museum Road and discovered that it was registered to an owner in Kensington Road. There were a number of stolen items inside the vehicle including a laptop, a purse, a mobile phone and a handbag containing various bank cards, some of which had been used. The majority of these items were found to have been taken from an address on St Swithuns Road.

Janneh pleaded guilty to these offences and was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court. When entering his pleas, further offences were also taken into consideration. These were two burglaries on Stansted Road on December 11 and 13 in 2022 and a burglary in Smithers Road in London on February 21 this year and associated fraud by false representation relating to usage of bank cards from this burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Roisin Wilby, who led the investigation, said: ‘Burgling someone’s home is a really intrusive crime and is incredibly distressing, we don’t underestimate the impact that crimes of this type have on victims.

‘I hope that this sentence reassures the residents of Portsmouth that whenever we receive a report of dwelling burglary we will do everything we possibly can to support those who have been affected by these crimes and bring offenders to justice.

‘We urge anyone who has been the victim of dwelling burglary or anyone who has information on burglary or stolen goods to contact us on 101 or via the Hampshire Constabulary website.’

For more information on how to protect your home from burglary, visit our crime prevention page: www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We will continue to relentlessly pursue criminals so that their lives, not those of local people, are a misery and we want people to feel confident to report crime to us,’ a police statement said.