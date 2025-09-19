Man from Sri Lanka appears in court over entering UK illegally and for indecent exposure
Sukirthan Thangrasha of New Road, Fratton, has also been charged in connection with assaulting a man in Southampton and a public order incident in Portsmouth.
He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he was remanded in custody to appear at the city’s crown court on October 20 with a trial date set for March 20 next year. He faces charges of common assault, indecent exposure, a public order offence and entering the UK illegally contrary to Section 24 of the Immigration Act 1971.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “A 37-year-old man has been charged with offences including an immigration offence, indecent exposure and public order in Southampton and Portsmouth.
“Sukirthan Thangrasha of New Road in Portsmouth, who is a foreign national and states that he is originally from Sri Lanka, has been charged in relation to our investigations into the following incidents.
“On Friday 15 August, a 25-year-old man was assaulted in Highfield Lane in Southampton. He was not seriously hurt.
“On Friday 15 August, a man indecently exposed himself in Highfield Lane in Southampton. On Monday 15 September, a public order incident took place in Kingston Cemetery close to New Road in Portsmouth. No-one was hurt.”