A 37-year-old man from Sri Lanka appeared in court over entering the UK illegally and for indecent exposure.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sukirthan Thangrasha of New Road, Fratton, has also been charged in connection with assaulting a man in Southampton and a public order incident in Portsmouth.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he was remanded in custody to appear at the city’s crown court on October 20 with a trial date set for March 20 next year. He faces charges of common assault, indecent exposure, a public order offence and entering the UK illegally contrary to Section 24 of the Immigration Act 1971.

“Sukirthan Thangrasha of New Road in Portsmouth, who is a foreign national and states that he is originally from Sri Lanka, has been charged in relation to our investigations into the following incidents.

“On Friday 15 August, a 25-year-old man was assaulted in Highfield Lane in Southampton. He was not seriously hurt.

“On Friday 15 August, a man indecently exposed himself in Highfield Lane in Southampton. On Monday 15 September, a public order incident took place in Kingston Cemetery close to New Road in Portsmouth. No-one was hurt.”