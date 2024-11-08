A sexual deviant faces another “long stretch behind bars” after repeatedly exposing himself to shocked passengers on board a train.

Oliver Shoesmith | BTP

Pervert Oliver Shoesmith, 42, was originally jailed for 36 months back in 2018 for exposure and sexual assault.

He was released from jail on 15 August under the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prevented him from travelling on the railway while intoxicated and stating he must purchase a ticket to travel.

But he was jailed again last week after breaching the order by not only travelling on a train at Aldershot Railway Station intoxicated and without a valid ticket but also for exposing himself.

He was also charged with failing to comply with his notification requirements as a Registered Sex Offender. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison at Winchester Crown Court.

The court heard how on Wednesday 4 September at around 11.30pm, officers responded to reports of a man exposing himself on board a train at Aldershot Railway Station. Shoesmith was found to be intoxicated and deliberately exposing himself to passengers.

Investigating officer DC Ewen Roberts said: “This should act as a stark warning to anyone considering breaching a SHPO, we will catch you. Instead of choosing to learn a lesson from his first prison term he now faces another lengthy stretch behind bars.”