Man given hospital order after stabbing to death teenager on Guildhall Square steps

A man has been handed an indefinite hospital order after stabbing to death a teenager on the steps of Guildhall Square.

Aimen Ahmed (pictured), 18, from Horndean, was killed by Donnell Charles on July 29, 2023. | Hampshire Police/Sam Stephenson

Donnell Charles, 23, formerly of St Peters Grove in Southsea, was convicted of manslaughter by diminished responsibility and actual bodily harm following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in November. Today, at his sentence hearing he was handed an indefinite hospital order as punishment for his crimes.

Police were called to Guildhall Square at 11pm on Saturday 29 July last year to find Aimen Ahmed with stab wounds on the steps of Guildhall. Police and paramedics attended but after continued life-saving efforts, Aimen, of Horndean, was pronounced dead. A video of the horrific incident was widely shared on social media at the time.

The court heard Aimen had been sitting with friends on the Guildhall steps watching a football match on a phone when the group was approached by Charles, who spoke with them briefly before leaving the area.

Charles then returned around 10 minutes later, and after a brief verbal exchange, he hit a member of the group with the hilt of a ‘zombie style’ knife before attacking another with the knife causing a minor wound to his neck. Charles then moved towards Aimen and stabbed him in the abdomen, before making off on an e-scooter.

On Sunday 30 July, officers were on scene when they were made aware of a male matching Charles’s description repeatedly seen near to the scene on a scooter. When officers attempted to speak to him, he made off.

Using body worn footage, officers were able to identify Charles and on Monday 31 July, following further enquiries, he was stopped and arrested on St David’s Road by armed police officers.

Charles pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and failing to provide personal data, but denied the charges of murder, attempted murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and the case went to trial in October.

During the 13-day trial, the court heard from psychiatric experts sharing their opinion as to whether Charles was suffering with psychosis at the time of the killing.

The court heard that Charles started displaying symptoms of paranoid schizophrenia when he was 18-years-old and had been previously treated for this.

The defence presented evidence that Charles met the international diagnostic criteria for paranoid schizophrenia, and this diagnosis was reviewed and clinically confirmed by the consultant psychiatrist at Broadmoor Hospital, on the basis of the medical notes available to him and by seeing him in person.

The same doctor gave the opinion that Charles was suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning arising from schizophrenia at the time of the incident and that his illness was likely to have substantially impaired his ability to form a rational judgement or exercise self-control.

A vigil was held for Aimen Ahmed on Friday, August 4, 2023, in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

The Crown Prosecution Service took these factors into consideration to decide whether he had the defence of diminished responsibility open to him and on Thursday 14 November, Charles entered a plea to manslaughter by diminished responsibility and pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm. The admissions were accepted by the court. Today Charles was handed an indefinite hospital order.

Detective Inspector Elizabeth Brunt, senior investigating officer for the case, said: “We hope that today’s result brings closure, but also some level of comfort to Aimen’s foster family, as they now know that the person responsible for his death has admitted his guilt and been brought to justice.

“My team and I have worked tirelessly for over a year to hold responsible the person who brought about Aimen’s death and we believe the verdict today reflects this.

“I would like to further extend my sincere condolences to Aimen’s family and foster family, who have expressed their clear love and support of Aimen consistently throughout this investigation and trial, and to all those who knew him, for their loss.”