Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to the White Horse Inn Nobes Avenue last Saturday evening (October 14). The attack happened between 10.30pm and 11.15pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “A man in his 30s reported that he had been hit in the face with a glass by a man in the pub’s beer garden. He sustained a laceration and swelling to one of his eyes as a result of the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack happened at the White Horse Inn in Nobes Avenue, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (123944-6665)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended alongside our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.”

Police said they believe was carried out by a man and the force is following a number of enquiries to find out who is responsible.

They are urging anyone who was at the pub who saw the attack, or the lead up to it, to get in touch.