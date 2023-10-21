News you can trust since 1877
Man glassed in the White Horse Inn beer garden suffering "serious" injuries and being rushed to hospital

A man was hit over the face with a glass in a pub beer garden and rush to hospital.
By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Oct 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Officers were called to the White Horse Inn Nobes Avenue last Saturday evening (October 14). The attack happened between 10.30pm and 11.15pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “A man in his 30s reported that he had been hit in the face with a glass by a man in the pub’s beer garden. He sustained a laceration and swelling to one of his eyes as a result of the incident.

The attack happened at the White Horse Inn in Nobes Avenue, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (123944-6665)The attack happened at the White Horse Inn in Nobes Avenue, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (123944-6665)
"Officers attended alongside our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.”

Police said they believe was carried out by a man and the force is following a number of enquiries to find out who is responsible.

They are urging anyone who was at the pub who saw the attack, or the lead up to it, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230421771. Reports can also be submitted via the police website.