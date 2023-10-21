Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joshua Rockett was last seen at 4.30pm on October 19 in Hazleton Way. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.

NOW READ: Everything you need to know about Southsea fireworks event

"We believe he could be in the Waterlooville or Havant area, but may also have travelled to Portsmouth.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Rockett, from Waterlooville, went missing on Thursday, October 19, and was last seen in Hazleton Way. Police believe he may have travelled to Portsmouth. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released a description and picture of Joshua in the hopes of finding him. He is white, 6ft 4ins tall and has a stocky build – with brown hair, short stubble and a beard.