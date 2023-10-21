News you can trust since 1877
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Police "very concerned" for missing Waterlooville man after he disappeared earlier this week

A man from Waterlooville has been reported missing with the police “very concerned” for his safety
By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Oct 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Joshua Rockett was last seen at 4.30pm on October 19 in Hazleton Way. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.

"We believe he could be in the Waterlooville or Havant area, but may also have travelled to Portsmouth.”

Joshua Rockett, from Waterlooville, went missing on Thursday, October 19, and was last seen in Hazleton Way. Police believe he may have travelled to Portsmouth. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Joshua Rockett, from Waterlooville, went missing on Thursday, October 19, and was last seen in Hazleton Way. Police believe he may have travelled to Portsmouth. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police have released a description and picture of Joshua in the hopes of finding him. He is white, 6ft 4ins tall and has a stocky build – with brown hair, short stubble and a beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing black trousers, black trainers and a gold sports top with Robinson’s Boxing written on the back. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is advised to call 999 immediately, quoting the reference number 44230429929.