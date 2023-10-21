Police "very concerned" for missing Waterlooville man after he disappeared earlier this week
Joshua Rockett was last seen at 4.30pm on October 19 in Hazleton Way. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.
"We believe he could be in the Waterlooville or Havant area, but may also have travelled to Portsmouth.”
Police have released a description and picture of Joshua in the hopes of finding him. He is white, 6ft 4ins tall and has a stocky build – with brown hair, short stubble and a beard.
When he was last seen, he was wearing black trousers, black trainers and a gold sports top with Robinson’s Boxing written on the back. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is advised to call 999 immediately, quoting the reference number 44230429929.