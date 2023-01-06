News you can trust since 1877
Man guilty of sexually assaulting teenager on bus from Fareham to Locks Heath

A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager on a bus.

By Toby Paine
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 6:22pm

Mandeep Singh Gill, 42, of Copse Close in Otterbourne, targeted a girl he did not know while on a bus on Friday, March 4 last year.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard that a 17-year-old girl had got on the X5 First Bus in Fareham that afternoon, which was travelling to Locks Heath, when she was sexually assaulted over her clothing by Gill during the 35-minute journey.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency
An investigation was launched, during which police issued a CCTV picture of a passenger on the bus.

The girl was supported by specialist police officers after the incident.

After this, Gill was identified and subsequently arrested and charged.

He denied one count of sexual assault, and the case went to trial on Wednesday.

The jury found Gill guilty of the offence, and he was bailed to appear at the same court for sentencing on Friday, February 10.