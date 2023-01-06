Three people arrested over 'suspicious incident' at Portsmouth NatWest bank
THREE people have been arrested over a ‘suspicious incident’ outside a bank.
Police scrambled to Cosham High Street at 1.04pm this afternoon after hearing reports of an incident at NatWest Bank. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said they received reports of a man being threatened and forced to withdraw money.
A man and two women have been arrested, while specialist officers maintain a presence at the scene. No injuries have been reported.
The police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called this afternoon at 1.04pm to a report of a suspicious incident taking place at the Natwest Bank on Cosham High Street.
‘It was reported that a man had been threatened and asked to withdraw money from his bank account. No-one has been injured.
‘Specialist officers attended the scene and have arrested a man and two women in connection with this incident. Officers remain at the scene at the current time.’