A man who had his iPhone snatched out of his hand while in a busy nightlife hotspot has had thousands of pounds removed from his bank account amid extortion threats from criminals – with manufacturer Apple Inc. accused of “doing nothing”.

The male, aged in his 30s from Portsmouth, was enjoying a night out in London when he was victim to a phone snatching raid by an assailant on a bike. This ruthless method of crime deployed by gangs on unsuspecting individuals saw a 151 per cent increase last year, according to crime charity Crimestoppers.

The incident happened outside Wardour Street in London’s busy Soho district early on Sunday morning around 12.30am when the victim was on his phone. “My iPhone was stolen out of my hand while I was outside Freedom Bar. Unfortunately it was unlocked at the time and so the thieves gained access to all my accounts,” the man said.

Generic picture of phone snatching. Source: Crimestoppers

“They have stolen thousands from my personal and company accounts. They changed my Apple ID details so I could not log in and have been trying to extort me with the data they now have access to. My bank account providers and mobile network were quick to action blocking my accounts.

“But Apple has so far done nothing to help me recover my account and wipe my iPhone despite it being clear I’m a victim of organised crime. The thieves still have access to my Apple ID as Apple's account recovery process is still ongoing. They have told me they will contact me to sort account recovery on January 21 which is ridiculous.”

The Met Police is investigating the incident, with a spokesman saying: “Police were contacted on Sunday January 7 by a man who reported that his mobile phone had been snatched from his hand outside a club in Wardour Street W1 in the early hours of that morning.

“The victim alleged his phone was unlocked at the time and cash has since been stolen from him. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”

Crimestoppers released information prior to the festive season warning people of the dangers of “phone snatching”. The charity wrote on its website: “Criminals often use bikes and mopeds to snatch mobile phones, and often victims are approached from behind while talking or texting on phones, 54 per cent of phone snatches involve thieves using pedal bikes.

“The criminals may mount the pavement to grab the phone or snatch it from the road. Sometimes when a moped is used, a pillion passenger will snatch it. They target busy streets, transport hubs and licenced premises.”

Advice issued by Crimestoppers includes to be aware of your surroundings and always look out for what’s going on around you. If you need to call or use your phone on the street make it quick to minimise the chance of you becoming distracted by the conversation and a thief spotting your phone.

Look out for anyone on a bike or a moped near you and don’t text while you’re walking – you will be less aware of what is happening around you.

The charity also suggests to stand with your back against a wall when using your phone so nobody can come up behind you. Many people keep bank cards inside their phone cover but the police recommend changing this habit - if the phone gets stolen then bank cards go with it.