Man has mobile phone stolen at Portsmouth Asda

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 13:20 GMT
A man’s mobile phone was stolen in an Asda shop.

It happened at around 11:50am on Thursday 17 October when a man in his 70s accidentally left his mobile phone in a shopping basket at Bridge Shopping Centre. A second man was then seen to pick up the phone and put it in his pocket before leaving the store.

Police issued a public appeal and have now spoken to two people over the incident. No arrests have been made.

