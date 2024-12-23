Man has mobile phone stolen at Portsmouth Asda

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A man’s mobile phone was stolen in an Asda shop.

It happened at around 11:50am on Thursday 17 October when a man in his 70s accidentally left his mobile phone in a shopping basket at Bridge Shopping Centre. A second man was then seen to pick up the phone and put it in his pocket before leaving the store.