Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following the assault in Tesco Express, Spring Road, Southampton at 11pm on Friday, December 23 last year. Describing the incident, a police statement said: ‘A man allegedly tried to buy alcohol but was refused because he was in the company of a younger man who did not have ID.

‘He returned a short while later and assaulted a member of staff – a man in his 30s – by headbutting him and punching him in the face before leaving again. The victim sustained a cut lip and soreness to his head and chest.

‘We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him or anyone who knows him to get in touch.’

Anyone with information should calling police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 quoting 44220515717.

