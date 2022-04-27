Between midnight and 2.30am on Sunday, a man was on the dancefloor in Cameo nightclub in Andover when he was headbutted.

At about 3am the 21-year-old man left the club and went to Chick-o-land where he was approached by four men he did not know.

Chick-o-Land in Winchester Street, Andover Picture: Google

A fight broke out during which the man was assaulted.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘He sustained injuries to his face and body during the assault, including a fractured cheekbone and a fractured eye socket.’

The four men who attacked him were all white.

The spokeswoman added: ‘Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may assist our investigation.

‘Were you out that night? Did you see the incident outside Chickoland?

‘Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage?’

Anyone who has any information should call us on 101 quoting reference 44220159585.