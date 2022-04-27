The assault took place shortly after 9.20pm on Sunday, April 17, in Denmead.

The alleged attacker had been a passenger in a red Toyota Prius when he got into an altercation with the vehicle’s driver, in Southwick Road.

Police are hunting for this man after a taxi driver was racially abused

Police said the taxi driver, a man in his 40s, stopped his car and that both men then got out the vehicle.

‘The passenger then assaulted the taxi driver before pursuing him from the roundabout at the junction with Forest Road, towards the junction with Hambledon Road whilst being racially abusive,’ a police spokesman said.

Officers have now released CCTV images of the suspect.

He is described as being aged between 50 and 60 years old, muscular and with grey-brown receding hair and a grey beard.

