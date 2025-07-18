Man held in chokehold during brawl outside Fareham's Slug and Lettuce - appeal launched
Officers have launched an appeal for information, and issued an image of a man they want to speak to, after a fight broke out at 4.30pm on June 15 outside the Slug and Lettuce, on West Street in Fareham.
During the incident, a 45-year-old man was held in a chokehold which resulted in swelling to his neck and jaw.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Enquires are ongoing and we believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation - We urge him, or anyone who knows his identify to get in touch.
“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250262740.”