An investigation has been launched after a man, who was held in a chokehold during a brawl outside a boozer, suffered injuries to his neck and jaw.

Officers have launched an appeal for information, and issued an image of a man they want to speak to, after a fight broke out at 4.30pm on June 15 outside the Slug and Lettuce, on West Street in Fareham.

The police have launched an appeal following an assault in Fareham where a man was held in a chokehold. | Hampshire Police

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Enquires are ongoing and we believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation - We urge him, or anyone who knows his identify to get in touch.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250262740.”