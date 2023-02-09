Man hit over the head with brick and left in critical condition at hospital as Hampshire police investigate
POLICE are appealing to key witnesses after a man was hit over the head with a brick.
The 31-year-old victim was struck in the skull at roughly 4.12pm on Monday afternoon. He was taken rushed to hospital by paramedics where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are appealing to key witnesses – two men and a woman – who were in the area at the time. The assault took place in Cedar Road, Southampton.
Police said: ‘We believe two men and another woman were with the victim immediately before the assault took place.’ The first witness is a man described as being aged 25 to 30, 6ft to 6ft 2ins tall, mixed race, of slim build, with grown out afro-Caribbean hair and wearing a florescent orange jacket with straight leg dark jeans.
The second is described as a man aged 25 to 30, 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, black, of athletic build, with short hair and wearing a black jacket with red trim around the hood and dark trousers. The other witness is a woman aged 25 to 30, 5ft 5ins to 5ft 7ins tall, white, of skinny build, with dark, long hair loosely tied back, wearing blue jeans and a dark coloured top and riding a bike.
Police added: ‘Did you see what happened? Do you know the people described above, or were you involved?
‘Do you have dash cam, CCTV, mobile or ring doorbell footage of the moments before or after this incident? Did you see where the two men and woman went after being with the injured man?
‘Please contact us on 101 or report online via our website, quoting 44230050780. Alternatively you can report anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity through their website or by calling 0800 555 111.’