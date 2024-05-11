Man hospitalised with serious injuries following A27 eastbound collision in Portsmouth - road reopened
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police and paramedics scrambled to the scene on the A27 eastbound last night (May 10). Emergency services were at the scene throughout the early hours of today while they investigation what happened.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said officers were called to the collision involving a car and a pedestrian just after 11pm. “The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital,” he added.
“His family have been informed. The road remains closed.” Several parts of the road network were closed while the investigation took place. A major stretch of the A27 and M27 eastbound was closed for a time but has now been reopened.
National Highways reports their workers cleared the area after police left the scene. Disruption is expected throughout the morning, with motorists running into delays.
They said: “This incident is now clear, and the #A27 in #Hampshire is now OPEN eastbound between the #M27 J12 / #M275 near #Portsmouth and the #A2030 near #Farlington. There are still delays of over 25 minutes in the area but this should now start to ease.
“Thanks for your patience.” Further updates and information on diversions can be found on The News live blog.