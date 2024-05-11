Major stretch of M27 and A27 eastbound closed following serious collision in early hours of morning
This morning, at approximately 2am, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Police took to social media to inform people of significant road closures following a ‘serious’ collision.
Multiple road closures have been put in place and emergency services are at the scene of the incident which is allegedly involving numerous vehicles.
The roads that have been closed as a result are: M27 eastbound after J12 on to the A27 until the Eastern Road, M275 northbound on to the A27 until the Eastern Road and the Cosham Portsbridge roundabout slip on to the A27 until the Eastern Road.
The police Facebook said: “Please be aware that officers are currently dealing with a serious incident on the A27 eastbound.
“Apologies for any inconvenience caused. We will update you once we have more.”
