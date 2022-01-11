The 51-year-old was transported to Queen Alexandra Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

South Central Ambulance Service responded to a report of the incident at 7.30am yesterday morning.

They found the seriously injured man in Clarendon Road, Southsea, Hampshire police said.

A 51-year-old man had been located with serious injuries on Clarendon Road.

A 46-year-old Portsmouth man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Hampshire police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Portsmouth south inspector Louise Tester said: ‘This incident took place early in the morning, possibly as many people would have been driving through the area to get to school or work.

‘We believe there would have been a number of people in the area at the time that may have information which could assist our enquiries.’

Officers believe the assault took place near the Strand roundabout, by the Strand city map mural.

They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220011524, or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

People can also submit information online here.

