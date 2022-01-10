Joanne Rodaway, of Havant, said she was left disappointed after Hampshire Disco Dome Hire tarnished the special memory of her daughter Tia-Mai Mante’s birthday party.

The Southampton-based disco firm has 100 per cent ‘bad’ reviews on Trustpilot where angry customers have savaged the company.

Joanne Rodaway was angry after Hampshire Disco Dome Hire failed to show for her daughter's 18th birthday. Pic supplied

Joanne is among them after paying a £100 deposit for a disco dome in November for the party in December.

On the day of the event Joanne paid the remaining £210 and tried to contact the firm - only to receive an answer phone.

The 56-year-old was left seething when the firm failed to show, resulting in her having to squeeze in guests to her living room at the last minute.

She said: ‘They messed up what was meant to be a surprise party for my daughter’s 18th birthday. I was ringing them all day and couldn’t get a response.

‘They didn’t turn up, I was so upset. I had to tell Tia-Mai, she was very disappointed. There was nothing else I could do as it was all last minute.

‘The company emailed me later in the evening to say they thought I had cancelled. They have apologised and since paid me the money back.

‘But it doesn’t make things any better, as it was a special birthday present. I am fuming.

‘It would have been nice to have a special memory of her party instead we have one of the company not turning up.’

Joanne says she ‘wished’ she had read the reviews about the company before booking them.

‘The company has awful reviews. They should not run a business if they are letting people down all the time.’

The dome firm boasts on its website: ‘Here at Hampshire Disco Dome hire we specialise in our great high tech disco domes, snow domes and other top end inflatables to make your party special.

‘We endeavour to make your party a great one and put emphasis on our customer service. Customer service is our main focus.’

But reviews on Trustpilot were scathing of the firm, with one saying they should be ‘avoided at all costs’ after having their event cancelled by text on the day. ‘Companies that operate this way should be ashamed of themselves, letting children down at the last minute,’ the reviewer said.

Another wrote: ‘Absolute joke of a company, they cancelled disco dome on morning of party via email. They will not answer the phone or respond to voicemail leaving a very upset eight year-old-boy.’

A woman said: ‘Useless. No communication at all and messed up my booking, only responded to me after I had to cancel. I would not trust they would even show up.’

An angry dad added: ‘Do not go anywhere near Hampshire Disco Dome Hire. Utterly useless. Cancelled three hours before my daughter's 13th birthday party was due to start.

‘Non-existent communication. Terrible customer service.’

A spokesman for Hampshire Disco Dome Hire told The News: ‘We got a message to say (the party) was cancelled so we cancelled (the booking) and paid her (Joanne) the money back.’

