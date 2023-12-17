Man hospitalised following vicious assault in Leigh Park as police appeal for witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to Park House Farm Way at roughly 8.20pm on Friday (December 15). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “A 55-year-old man from Havant was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.”
NOW READ: Man steals Christmas turkeys in Havant
The force is appealing for any who knows anything about the incident to come forward. “Since this incident was reported to us we have been conducting enquiries in the area and would now like to appeal to anyone with information to please get in touch,” police added.
"We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell camera or dash cam footage. Anyone with any information that may assist our enquiries should call 101 quoting 44230512326.
"Alternatively, go online and submit information via the police website.”