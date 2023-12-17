News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man hospitalised following vicious assault in Leigh Park as police appeal for witnesses

A man was rushed to hospital following a barbaric assault in Leigh Park.
By Freddie Webb
Published 17th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Park House Farm Way at roughly 8.20pm on Friday (December 15). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “A 55-year-old man from Havant was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.”

NOW READ: Man steals Christmas turkeys in Havant

The force is appealing for any who knows anything about the incident to come forward. “Since this incident was reported to us we have been conducting enquiries in the area and would now like to appeal to anyone with information to please get in touch,” police added.

Police said the assault took place in Park House Farm Way, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.Police said the assault took place in Park House Farm Way, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.
Police said the assault took place in Park House Farm Way, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell camera or dash cam footage. Anyone with any information that may assist our enquiries should call 101 quoting 44230512326.

"Alternatively, go online and submit information via the police website.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice