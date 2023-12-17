Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to Park House Farm Way at roughly 8.20pm on Friday (December 15). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “A 55-year-old man from Havant was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.”

The force is appealing for any who knows anything about the incident to come forward. “Since this incident was reported to us we have been conducting enquiries in the area and would now like to appeal to anyone with information to please get in touch,” police added.

Police said the assault took place in Park House Farm Way, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

"We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell camera or dash cam footage. Anyone with any information that may assist our enquiries should call 101 quoting 44230512326.