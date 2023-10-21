Man hospitalised with broken jaw after being punched repeatedly in The Slug and Lettuce in Fareham
The male was hospitalised with a broken jaw following the attack at The Slug & Lettuce in West Street. It happened just after midnight on Sunday, October 8.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the victim was assault by a stranger. The force said: “The victim sustained a broken jaw and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.
“We have been following a number of lines of enquiry since this incident was reported to us in order to identify the man responsible and are now asking for the public’s help.” Police have released a picture of a man who was at The Slug & Lettuce at the time of the assault.
He is described as white, between 18 and 20-years-old, approximately 6ft tall and of a slim build. The man has short blonde hair and spoke with a local accent.
Police said: “Do you recognise the man pictured? He was seen in the area at the time and we believe he has information that could assist our enquiries.
“If this is you, or you know who he is, we urge you to make contact with police. We are also keen to hear from anyone who was in the Slug and Lettuce on the evening of Saturday, October 7, into the early hours of Sunday, October 8."
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230411571. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.