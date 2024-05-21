Man hospitalised with serious head injury following 'unexplained' incident outside Poundland in Southampton

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st May 2024, 12:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The police have launched an appeal after a man was hospitalised with a serious head injury over the weekend.

The police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a head injury in Southampton on Saturday afternoon (May 18). Police were called around 4:30pm after a 34-year-old man had fallen to the ground outside the Poundland store in Bargate. 

He remains in hospital receiving treatment for a significant head injury. The man was wearing a yellow hoody at the time of the fall. The police are now appealing for any witnesses to get in touch with them as the cause of the extent of the injuries remaining unexplained at this time. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information or saw the incident, contact the police by calling 101, or by going to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and quoting the reference 44240211642. Click here for more information.

Related topics:PoliceSouthamptonHospitalPoundland