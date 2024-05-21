Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police have launched an appeal after a man was hospitalised with a serious head injury over the weekend.

The police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a head injury in Southampton on Saturday afternoon (May 18). Police were called around 4:30pm after a 34-year-old man had fallen to the ground outside the Poundland store in Bargate.

He remains in hospital receiving treatment for a significant head injury. The man was wearing a yellow hoody at the time of the fall. The police are now appealing for any witnesses to get in touch with them as the cause of the extent of the injuries remaining unexplained at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad