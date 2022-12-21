News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man hunted by police after ‘horrific attack’ outside bar in Fareham now 'assisting' police with enquiries

A MAN hunted by police following a ‘horrific attack’ outside a bar in Fareham has now been found and is ‘assisting’ officers with their enquiries.

By Steve Deeks
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 4:39pm

Two victims were rushed to hospital after they were beaten severely as they were leaving Slug and Lettuce in the early hours of August 6 in West Street. A man in his 30s, of Gosport, and a woman in her 20s, of Fareham, were walking towards the bus station and taxi rank in Harper Way when the attack happened.

READ NOW: Burglar warning

Hide Ad

They were surrounded by a gang and attacked, with the man receiving serious but not life-threatening injuries. The woman escaped with minor injuries. Both needed hospital treatment.

The Slug and Lettuce in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
Most Popular

Police released a CCTV image of a man connected to the attack and urged the public to come forward with information. Now police have revealed they have tracked down the man. ‘He is assisting police with enquiries,’ a force spokesman said.

Five men have been interviewed under caution, with two eliminated from enquiries.