Man hunted by police after ‘horrific attack’ outside bar in Fareham now 'assisting' police with enquiries
A MAN hunted by police following a ‘horrific attack’ outside a bar in Fareham has now been found and is ‘assisting’ officers with their enquiries.
Two victims were rushed to hospital after they were beaten severely as they were leaving Slug and Lettuce in the early hours of August 6 in West Street. A man in his 30s, of Gosport, and a woman in her 20s, of Fareham, were walking towards the bus station and taxi rank in Harper Way when the attack happened.
They were surrounded by a gang and attacked, with the man receiving serious but not life-threatening injuries. The woman escaped with minor injuries. Both needed hospital treatment.
Police released a CCTV image of a man connected to the attack and urged the public to come forward with information. Now police have revealed they have tracked down the man. ‘He is assisting police with enquiries,’ a force spokesman said.
Five men have been interviewed under caution, with two eliminated from enquiries.