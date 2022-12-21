Two victims were rushed to hospital after they were beaten severely as they were leaving Slug and Lettuce in the early hours of August 6 in West Street. A man in his 30s, of Gosport, and a woman in her 20s, of Fareham, were walking towards the bus station and taxi rank in Harper Way when the attack happened.

They were surrounded by a gang and attacked, with the man receiving serious but not life-threatening injuries. The woman escaped with minor injuries. Both needed hospital treatment.

The Slug and Lettuce in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Police released a CCTV image of a man connected to the attack and urged the public to come forward with information. Now police have revealed they have tracked down the man. ‘He is assisting police with enquiries,’ a force spokesman said.