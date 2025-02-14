Man in 20s dies 'unexpectedly' after concerns raised
A man in his 20s died “unexpectedly” at an address after a concern for welfare was raised.
Police were called around 10pm on Wednesday February 12 to a concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Water Lane, Totton. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The death is being treated as unexpected and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”