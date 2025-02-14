Man in 20s dies 'unexpectedly' after concerns raised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 20s died “unexpectedly” at an address after a concern for welfare was raised.

Police were called around 10pm on Wednesday February 12 to a concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Water Lane, Totton. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were called shortly before 10pm on Wednesday to a report of a concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Water Lane, Totton.

"The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

“The death is being treated as unexpected and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”