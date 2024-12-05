Man in 30s dies from fatal stabwound - man charged with murder

A man in his 30’s has died from a fatal stabwound and a man has been charged with murder.

Officers were called at 8:41pm on Friday, November 29 to a report that a man in his 30s had been stabbed at an address on Arcaro Road, Andover.

Sean Ember, 35, from Andover, was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene and specialist officers are supporting his family at this time.

Justin Griffith, 41, of Botley Road, Southampton, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

Police. Picture by National Worldplaceholder image
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 5.

As part of the police enquiries, a 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder. He was released from custody without charge and will face no further action.

