A man in his 30’s has died from a fatal stabwound and a man has been charged with murder.

Sean Ember, 35, from Andover, was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene and specialist officers are supporting his family at this time.

Justin Griffith, 41, of Botley Road, Southampton, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

As part of the police enquiries, a 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder. He was released from custody without charge and will face no further action.