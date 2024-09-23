Breaking

Man in 30s stabbed in Fareham town centre as police make arrest

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 13:29 BST
Police have made an arrest after a man was stabbed in Fareham town centre this morning.

A man in his 30s was attacked in what the force is describing as a “serious assault” in Quay Street around 11am, near the Tesco superstore. The road was closed off as officers carried out enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested after a serious assault in Fareham. Just after 11am this morning (Monday, 23 September) a man, aged in his 30s, was assaulted on Quay Street. He sustained stab wound injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital in a stable condition.

“A 44-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody.”

