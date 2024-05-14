Man in 30s stabbed to death in incident at address in Basingstoke, police confirm
Police were called by the ambulance service just before 9pm on Sunday, May 12 to a report of a stabbing at an address in Tasmania Close. Officers attended the address and confirmed two men had been stabbed.
A man in his 30s from Basingstoke was confirmed deceased at the scene, the other victim, a man in his 30s from Newbury, West Berkshire, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.
No arrests have been made at this stage but based on the initial enquiries, the police believe that the people involved in this incident are known to each other and they do not believe there is any wider risk to the general public.
Officers will be in the area over the next few days conducting enquiries so please speak to them if you have any concerns.
The police have already spoken to several witnesses but if you have any information or CCTV footage relevant to this investigation, and have not already spoken to police, please call 101 quoting reference 44240199153. To visit the website to report information, click here.