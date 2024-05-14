Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after being stabbed at an address in Hampshire, the police have confirmed.

A man in his 30s from Basingstoke was confirmed deceased at the scene, the other victim, a man in his 30s from Newbury, West Berkshire, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.

No arrests have been made at this stage but based on the initial enquiries, the police believe that the people involved in this incident are known to each other and they do not believe there is any wider risk to the general public.

Officers will be in the area over the next few days conducting enquiries so please speak to them if you have any concerns.