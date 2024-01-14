Man in 60s pushed and headbutted by aggressive cyclist in front of parents and children
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received a report at 8.37am on Thursday 4 January involving a man being attacked by a male cyclist at the junction of The Common and Portsmouth Road in Lowford, Bursledon.
READ NOW: Leigh Park dog attack
It was reported the cyclist pushed and headbutted the victim, a man in his 60s, who suffered minor injuries, police said. This occurred near a zebra crossing and there were parents and children in the area at the time.
A police spokesman added: “We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident. He is described as white, about 6ft tall, slight to medium build, aged 25-35.
“He was wearing a white cycling helmet, black balaclava, silver glasses, a light blue jacket, black gloves, black or navy jogging bottoms and white shoes. He was riding a black road bike with white writing on the wheel rims and he had a backpack worn over both shoulders.
“If anyone recognises the description of this man, witnessed the incident itself, or has relevant dash cam footage of the incident or this cyclist, please call 101 quoting reference 44240004478.”