A man in his 60s was pushed and headbutted by an aggressive cyclist wearing a balaclava in front of parents and children.

Police received a report at 8.37am on Thursday 4 January involving a man being attacked by a male cyclist at the junction of The Common and Portsmouth Road in Lowford, Bursledon.

It was reported the cyclist pushed and headbutted the victim, a man in his 60s, who suffered minor injuries, police said. This occurred near a zebra crossing and there were parents and children in the area at the time.

Police want to speak to this man. Pic: Hants police

A police spokesman added: “We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident. He is described as white, about 6ft tall, slight to medium build, aged 25-35.

“He was wearing a white cycling helmet, black balaclava, silver glasses, a light blue jacket, black gloves, black or navy jogging bottoms and white shoes. He was riding a black road bike with white writing on the wheel rims and he had a backpack worn over both shoulders.