Police were called to West Street on August 29 to an incident involving Simon Maclellan that had caused fear in the community.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how the 41-year-old, of no fixed address, was “waving scissors around talking to himself”. When police found Maclellan he said he wanted to hurt himself and had an undiagnosed mental disorder.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He went on to tell officers he “hears voices (telling him) to stab people”. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in public. The incident happened a short period after he had been released from prison for a previous offence.

Judge Keith Cutler CBE told Maclellan he could sentence him during the hearing but the defendant opted to have a psychiatric report instead.