Man in court after brandishing scissors in Fareham while hearing voices telling him to "stab people"
Police were called to West Street on August 29 to an incident involving Simon Maclellan that had caused fear in the community.
Portsmouth Crown Court heard how the 41-year-old, of no fixed address, was “waving scissors around talking to himself”. When police found Maclellan he said he wanted to hurt himself and had an undiagnosed mental disorder.
He went on to tell officers he “hears voices (telling him) to stab people”. He was arrested and taken into custody.
The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in public. The incident happened a short period after he had been released from prison for a previous offence.
Judge Keith Cutler CBE told Maclellan he could sentence him during the hearing but the defendant opted to have a psychiatric report instead.
It meant Maclellan was remanded in custody until November 24 when he will be sentenced once the psychiatric report is done.