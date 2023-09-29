News you can trust since 1877
A woman in her 80s suffered serious injuries when crossing the road in Fareham last night after being in collision with a car – with a male driver arrested.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:25 BST
The incident, involving a car and a pedestrian, happened just after 9.30pm on Gosport Road when the pensioner was crossing the road near the roundabout with Old Gosport Road at the time – and suffered “serious injuries”.

The incident led to false claims on social media the woman had been killed.

A32/Gosport Road crash in Fareham last night. Pic GoogleA32/Gosport Road crash in Fareham last night. Pic Google
The driver of the car, a 53-year-old man from Locks Heath, has been arrested on suspicion of aiding or abetting the causing of serious injury by dangerous driving and being the driver of a vehicle failing to stop after a road accident. He remains in custody at this time.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone with information which may assist their enquiries.

If you saw the incident, in particular anyone with dash cam footage, contact 101, quoting the reference 44230396948. Alternatively, you can submit information at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

A spokesman for Hampshire’s fire service said: “A crew from Southsea were returning to station following an incident when they came across a road-traffic-collision on the Old Gosport Road in Fareham shortly before 10pm last night.

“The crew assisted police colleagues with traffic management before leaving the scene at 10.40pm.”