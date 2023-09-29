Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident, involving a car and a pedestrian, happened just after 9.30pm on Gosport Road when the pensioner was crossing the road near the roundabout with Old Gosport Road at the time – and suffered “serious injuries”.

READ NOW: Serious crash

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A32/Gosport Road crash in Fareham last night. Pic Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the car, a 53-year-old man from Locks Heath, has been arrested on suspicion of aiding or abetting the causing of serious injury by dangerous driving and being the driver of a vehicle failing to stop after a road accident. He remains in custody at this time.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone with information which may assist their enquiries.

If you saw the incident, in particular anyone with dash cam footage, contact 101, quoting the reference 44230396948. Alternatively, you can submit information at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

A spokesman for Hampshire’s fire service said: “A crew from Southsea were returning to station following an incident when they came across a road-traffic-collision on the Old Gosport Road in Fareham shortly before 10pm last night.